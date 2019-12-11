When Kobe King attacks the paint, good things usually happen. Many pointed to King, the redshirt sophomore guard, as a potential breakout player for Wisconsin heading into the 2019-20 season. Through nine games, King has shown signs of a burgeoning emergence within the Badgers' offense, ranking second on the team in points per game (12.1) while also pulling down four rebounds per contest. Last Saturday, King recorded career highs in points (24), field goals (10) and field goal attempts (15) in a dominant 84-64 win over previously undefeated Indiana. Based on StatBroadcast's shot chart of the guard's performance, he made six of seven layup/dunk attempts while only attempting a trio of three-point attempts. Perhaps an understatement, his ability to get to the rim can heavily influence Wisconsin's offensive output. “He’s a dynamic player, and he’s got to continue to bottle up what works and learn from game-to-game," assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said on Monday. "He’s figuring things out. Sometimes you can’t go in there without a plan. Sometimes the window’s open, you go in and hammer it, so it’s understanding some of that stuff. "He’s a sponge, man. He’s trying to be the best version of himself and what’s best for this team. He always puts the team first so he’s just trying to balance all of that, but we’re trying to get him to just stop thinking a lot of it and play and he’s done a pretty good job of that.”

Wisconsin guard Kobe King (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)

Looking at the first nine games of the season, King has shot 45.8 percent overall (33 of 72). Only 17 attempts have come from three-point range (making five, or 29.7 percent). And after finishing just one of two from the field in the season-opening loss to Saint Mary's, the La Crosse, Wis., native has attempted no less than seven field goals in the next eight contests. That includes putting up nine or more shots in four contests -- at least 11 or more in the last two. During games when he has not been aggressive, King alluded to potentially being patient to a fault. “I think sometimes, to an extent, I can be almost too patient where I just kind of wait to come to me instead of really hunting it," King said. "Where in high school, you can get away with it more but at this level, you kind of have to hunt it and then you can kind of be patient once you establish yourself. I think just hunting it more early on and then trying to get my teammates involved as much as I can rather than have it be the other way around.”

A LOOK AT RUTGERS