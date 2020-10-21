Despite needing to replace a dynamic duo of linebackers from a year ago, Wisconsin's defense returns a plethora of starters on Jim Leonhard's unit heading into Friday's season opener.

UW lost Zack Baun and Chris Orr, who contributed 33.5 tackles for loss and 24 sacks to a defense that finished with 91 and 51, respectively in 2019, to the NFL. When asked on Monday who has risen as leaders on that side of the ball, Leonhard first mentioned junior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and his consistency. He followed with the experienced defensive line leading by example with ends Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk "setting the tone for us."

The fourth-year coordinator verbally sauntered back a couple of levels of the defense to the safety room, calling out Eric Burrell for being "a really good leader for us," while also mentioning Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson.