Even before a single practice to start its 2020-21 campaign, Wisconsin received preseason hype from various publications -- and for good reasons.

Greg Gard and his coaching staff return consistent starters D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers, and Aleem Ford. Add in potent big man Micah Potter, who provided a key spark in the final 21 games in which UW went 16-5 to close out last season, and there are justifiable expectations for a big year ahead despite another stacked set of strong Big Ten programs.