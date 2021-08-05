Notebook: Expectations for Nick Herbig; Kayden Lyles' vegan diet

MADISON, WIS. -- Nick Herbig created a huge splash during his first year as a Badger. The Hawaii native started all seven games in 2020, tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (six) with inside linebacker Leo Chenal and registered 26 tackles. That was without spring practices last year, though Herbig enrolled early to take advantage of winter conditioning in early 2020. In doing so, he experienced an unprecedented offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with a season of spring ball, plus more conditioning at Wisconsin under his belt, Herbig believes he can become "a better all-around player." "I feel like I need to be more of an impact on the defense," Herbig told reporters on Thursday. "I need to have more of a presence. You know, I need to make my presence felt, and I feel like I need to step into that this year."

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig during UW media day on Thursday. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

Herbig mentioned that he trained with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles lineman Nate Herbig, this summer at Lane Johnson's "Bro Barn," which was recently featured in a Muscle & Fitness magazine feature. The outside linebacker did not say how long he trained at Johnson's property, which Muscle & Fitness stated was in New Jersey, but recalled working out with a group other NFL players besides his older brother. That included Green Bay Packers lineman Jon Runyan, fellow Eagles Jason Kelce, Matt Pryor and Jalen Hurts and New Orleans lineman Cesar Ruiz every day. "Everything was a competition, too," Herbig said. "Who could the most weight, who had the best time." Herbig stated it was "a whole different level," but he feels that helped him elevate his game. "Seeing what it's like, being at that type of level," Herbig said, "it's two completely different levels of training and how you approach things, so I feel like it changed my mentality a little bit in how I approach workouts and how I approach playing the game." UW designated Herbig at 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds on its 2021 fall roster earlier this week. He once again received first-team reps during spring football sessions open to reporters, and both cornerback Faion Hicks and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn mentioned him as a potential breakout player on the defense when talking with BadgerBlitz.com during Big Ten Media Days in July. "'Herbie's' a beast, so I love that guy," Sanborn said on July 23. Projections are sky high for Herbig at the moment, and his position coach appears to hold those as well. Outside linebackers coach Bobby April III told BadgerBlitz.com on Thursday that "it's time for Nick to live up to his expectations that we feel really confident that are the same as ours." What should the expectations be for a second-year player who has had only one spring series of practices but looks to be another first-team contributor this year? "Hard to pigeonhole a guy and tell him this is where their expectations are, but I do feel like he can be a top playmaker for our defense, and that's a high expectation, right?" April said. "If you go across the board on where our defense has been, that guy who makes tons of plays, he's probably our best player. Without saying it, that's kind of what I'm hoping."

Kayden Lyles trims down

Redshirt senior Kayden Lyles returns for Wisconsin at center. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)