It was a long time coming for Michigan native Scott Nelson. Saturday was the first game action for Nelson since injuring his left leg in Week 1 last season against South Florida. That injury forced the redshirt junior to miss the rest of the year. In his first three snaps against the Wolverines, Nelson snagged his second career interception and had a tackle for loss.

Scott Nelson returned to the field against Michigan. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Nelson, 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, is expected to play a larger role at safety with Reggie Pearson out indefinitely. His running mate in the secondary, Eric Burrell, praised the way Nelson sees the game and puts himself in position to make plays. “He just has a good feel for the game. He’s a talented guy or he wouldn’t be here, but he’s very smart,” Burrell told reporters Monday. “What he did last Saturday, hell of a job, hat's off to him. He knew the game plan and he just executed.” On the other side of the ball, senior fullback Mason Stokke has carved out a role for himself. For the second game in a row, the redshirt senior has found the end zone. Stokke scored once on the ground and once on a reception, bringing his season tally to three, topping his 2019 total of two touchdowns. “Mason’s just a gritty football player, I love to have him on my side of the ball, on my team, on our offense,” Cole Van Lanen said. “He’s a dynamic player.” Stokke and John Chenal have created a solid duo at fullback, a position that has become less common in college football. Chenal was second on the team in rushing against Michigan with 71 yards on six carries and already has a touchdown after a score in Week 1 against Illinois. “I think Mason’s been doing great,” quarterback Graham Mertz said. “Him and John have been doing a good job really understanding protection and really doing a good job.”

Badgers can’t afford to slip up if they want to keep their Big Ten title and CFP hopes alive

Starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

One of the criticisms the Big Ten received after it decided to resume play this fall was the lack of byes or open dates. The revised eight-week, eight-game schedule has come to haunt the Badgers, who have already had to cancel two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Wisconsin will be able to play a maximum six regular season games, the necessary amount to remain eligible for the Big Ten title game. “Just have to kind of block it out and control what you can control. We’re just focusing on winning football games and executing,” Van Lanen said. “We can control what we can control and try to make sure it doesn’t happen again, but we can’t control if another team has the same thing we had. It’s 2020, it’s unpredictable, it is what it is, but we’re just focusing on winning football games.” With just three games left following the game this upcoming weekend, this contest could very well decide who wins the Big Ten West. Northwestern comes into Saturday with a spotless 4-0 record, while the Badgers boast the No.10 ranking in the country.

