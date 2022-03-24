Notebook: Chryst on transfer portal approach; measurements for new Badgers

Williams and Hicks concluded their UW careers after playing 92 games with 70 starts between them, and the team announced in late January that Engram -- who played in all 13 games last season and was used prominently in the slot in nickel packages -- would move to wide receiver.

The Badgers need to replace starters on both sides of the ball this season, but specifically on a defense that ranked in the top-5 nationally in several statistical categories. One in particular is the cornerback room, as it sees three key departures in Caesar Williams , Faion Hicks and Dean Engram .

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin has seen the transfer portal whittle its roster numbers at times. But this offseason, it also reaped the benefits in potentially gaining some key contributors to the program.

Wisconsin officially welcomed three cornerbacks -- Justin Clark (previously played at Toledo), Cedrick Dort Jr. (Kentucky) and Jay Shaw (UCLA) -- on National Signing Day in February. The program also announced three other additions in kicker Vito Calvaruso (Arkansas), wide receiver Keontez Lewis (UCLA) and safety Bryce Carey (Northern Illinois).

UW head coach Paul Chryst on Monday pointed to two ways at how it may look at the transfer portal, the first one being the ability to contribute.

“I don't profess to have all the answers, but the way I thought that we wanted to approach how we might use the transfer portal was that if there was someone, there was a position that -- maybe, not a position of need -- but I thought it was important if you brought someone in, they better be able to play," Chryst said. "They've got one opportunity, and so we're not doing that player any good if there's not a spot or an opportunity for them to play, and they've got to go out and they've got to earn that.

“And yet kind of, we thought that corner was one of those. I like the corners we had in the program, but kind of the way that combination of recruiting and injuries and really, with 'Caes' coming back again (in 2021), there's gonna be kind of a void -- that if we could fill that."

The three cornerbacks come in all can qualify under that thinking. Clark, Dort and Shaw come to UW with starting experience, two of them boasting credentials of playing in Power Five conferences. The trio will also be veterans in what was generally a more inexperienced cornerbacks room. Dort and Shaw will enter their sixth year, while Clark -- who played for cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat -- suits up for his seventh season.

Clark participated in 47 games as a Rocket, tallying 115 tackles, four interceptions and 16 passes defended. He recorded 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one pass defended in 13 contests during the 2021 season.

Shaw played in 43 career games with 16 starts, according to the Bruins' profile of the California native. He reeled in six interceptions, including a team-high three picks during the 2021 season. The UCLA transfer also recorded 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last year. PFF graded the defensive back with an 82.7, the best of all Bruins on that side of the ball.

Dort suited up for 44 career games at Kentucky with 25 starts, according to the program's profile page of the Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., native.

The second line of thinking revolves around a situation that could be pertained to Lewis, who played 11 games as a true freshman last season for UCLA but did not record a reception.

"Then I thought the other way to approach the portal was if there was someone that was a good fit that had time to develop, and I thought we did that with Keontez," Chryst said. "I think it kind of those are the two types that you're kind of looking for, and certainly the kicker in Vito, there’s a chance. Felt like there was a spot for him.

“I don't think you can ever go out and say this is your spot, right? They've got to go out and earn it, but you better have a pretty good understanding of what you have and their talents and that they've got a really good chance to play. Otherwise, I don't think you're doing them or your program a favor.”