Wolf finished the game 4-of-5 for only 15 yards with one touchdown and one interception each; however, he stepped into the starting role for the remainder of the game and helped steer the offense in Wisconsin's 20-17 overtime win.

In came Wolf, who took the snap and in off-balanced form with a defender zeroing in on him, found Jack Dunn open for a four-yard pass across the goal line to allow the Badgers to take their first lead.

The redshirt sophomore from Cincinnati entered Saturday's contest against Minnesota with a couple designed runs on UW's first offensive series in the second half. Later in the game, he found himself unexpectedly thrusted into the contest for a 3rd-and-goal late in the third quarter. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz exited the game after a shot to the head on a seven-yard scramble inside the five-yard-line.

Before every game, Chase Wolf pictures Wisconsin's play calls and what he would do if given the opportunity.

“I always pictured myself as someone who will step up to the plate whenever," Wolf told reporters via Zoom after the game. "I did that in high school, and I don't think I flinched tonight.

“When I pictured it tonight for the game, I'm like, 'If I get in, just do whatever it takes to win.' At first, I thought I was just going to get a couple quarterback runs because that was the package that they had in. If I scored, I wouldn't really care if it was for me. I just wanted the team to win, especially for the seniors.”

Wolf entered Saturday's contest with only four games of experience. Just once this season -- late in the season-opening 45-7 win over Illinois -- he ran the offense during regulation with the game already in hand. Against the Gophers, he came in with 11:01 remaining in the third quarter with the game tied 7-7.

Officially in the stats book, Wolf will be credited with one carry for two yards. His second run came immediately thereafter on second down, going for nine yards before a holding call on right tackle Tyler Beach brought back the dash that initially moved the chains.

Then Wolf entered the game again with over 2:30 remaining in the third quarter and hit Dunn for the go-ahead score.

“We had a little package for him and tried to use that in the beginning of the second half," head coach Paul Chryst told reporters via Zoom. "But to come in, and where we're at, and obviously, [he] came up with a big play and showed poise on that play.

“There's a guy that has a lot of respect in the locker room. Shows up every day and competes and cares about his teammates. He was good in many ways.”

Wolf said he knew he would play "at some point" with those potential runs, so he remained loose on the Wisconsin sideline stretching and throwing the ball. Then he saw Mertz -- who completed 3-of-4 throws for 55 yards during that eventual go-ahead third-quarter drive -- take the hit inside Minnesota's five-yard line.

“First thing I thought was I hope he's alright, and then the second thing was I gotta go find [center] Cormac Sampson, get some snaps because I haven't really gotten many snaps with him this week. So I just had to make sure the ball security was intact. We got to the field, they called the play and it was good from there. I didn't feel like there's any pressure on me. I just felt like I was going to go do my job.”

Sitting in shotgun out of 12 personnel -- running back Garrett Groshek to his left in the backfield and two tight ends, one lined up on the line and one off of it, to the right side --Wolf sprinted out to his left. As a Minnesota defender honed in to the reserve signal caller, he slung it to Dunn, who was cutting to the outside and caught it as he crossed the goal line.

According to Dunn, "that just shows the confidence that we have in Chase."

"At the end of the day, I don't think anybody felt any differently with Chase in there," Dunn said after the game via Zoom. "We have full confidence in him. All you can ask out of anyone is having someone that's selfless and willing to put the team first, and that's Chase Wolf.

“It just goes to show the preparation that he puts in to be ready for that type of situation. Come in that scenario, and throw a touchdown on his first play, it's impressive. Like I said, I can't say enough good things about what he did tonight and his approach overall. Just really proud of the way that he handled himself and led us out there tonight.”