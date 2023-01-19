Northwestern Postpones Saturday's Home Game vs. Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin enjoyed an off day Wednesday following its 63-60 victory over Penn State. When the Badgers reconvene, UW will have a longer-than-expected gap between games.
Northwestern announced that its Saturday home game against the Badgers will not be played as originally scheduled as the program continues to deal with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The two schools, along with the Big Ten Conference, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates.
The game was put in doubt as early as Tuesday when Northwestern announced the pause and had to postpone its Wednesday game at Iowa. That game will now be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Iowa City.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said he was informed of the situation Tuesday morning and that the status of the game was tenuous. The two schools, according to a release, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates.
It’s the second time UW has had a game altered this season. The Badgers lost their December 23 nonconference game against Grambling due to weather. A UW spokesman said Wisconsin will not pursue filling the open weekend with a nonconference game.
Wisconsin's next game will be on January 25 at Maryland for a 6 p.m. tip. The Badgers beat then-No.13 Maryland, 64-59, in UW’s conference opener on December 6.
