MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin enjoyed an off day Wednesday following its 63-60 victory over Penn State. When the Badgers reconvene, UW will have a longer-than-expected gap between games. Northwestern announced that its Saturday home game against the Badgers will not be played as originally scheduled as the program continues to deal with COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The two schools, along with the Big Ten Conference, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin will not be played on Saturday. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz)