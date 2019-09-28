Northwestern at No. 8 Wisconsin: How to watch, game predictions
Wisconsin looks to continue their perfect start to the season as struggling Northwestern visits Camp Randall on Saturday morning.
UW is trying to improve to 4-0 and avenge last season's loss in Evanston. Coming off of a dominant performance in their win over Michigan, the Badgers look to avoid a letdown and keep their foot on the gas pedal. Northwestern and quarterback Hunter Johnson have struggled so far this year as they look to rebound from a lopsided home loss against Michigan State.
Wisconsin has won five of the last six meetings between the two teams at Camp Randall.
Along with our BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.
KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET)
TV: ABC will broadcast the Big Ten contest. Bob Wischusen will be the play-by-play commentator with Dan Orlovsky on color commentary. Allison Williams will serve as the sideline reporter.
Where to stream the game: The game can be streamed on ESPN.com/watch.
Radio: Badger fans can listen to longtime voice of Wisconsin sports Matt Lepay (play-by-play) on the radio. Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher will be on color commentary with Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter.
The radio broadcast can be streamed on iHeartRadio or is available on satellite radio on Sirus 83, XM 83.
STAFF PREDICTIONS:
Jon McNamara: I think we see some back and forth out of the gates before Wisconsin establishes control and never looks back. Paul Chryst's team is better on both sides of the ball and that will show as the game wears on. It could be closer than fans think, but Jonathan Taylor and the Badgers will prove to be too much for Northwestern to handle.
Wisconsin 35 Northwestern 14
Jake Kocorowski: Northwestern always seems to give Wisconsin fits, at least in recent memory. The Wildcats are struggling offensively and the defense can’t do everything for Pat Fitzgerald’s program. Despite UW missing it’s starting two safeties for the first half, Jim Leonhard’s unit clogs up the Wildcats’ run game, forcing Hunter Johnson to try to beat them through the air. Wide receiver Bennett Skowronek is out for NU, and that makes a huge difference in an underperforming passing game that already ranks among the worst in the nation.
Wisconsin has too much firepower in its aerial arsenal for Northwestern to contain unlike last year.
Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 6
Asher Low: This game has given me a strange feeling all week, and the losses of Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson in the first half doesn't help those feelings. Northwestern has been abysmal offensively, but Hunter Johnson has the talent to do damage to a depleted secondary. Nothing the Clemson transfer has done so far indicates that this Northwestern team will suddenly put it all together offensively, but the first half could provide some opportunities for the Wildcats.
If one coach has had Jonathan Taylor's number it has been Pat Fitzgerald. In his previous two games against Northwestern, Taylor has been held to just 63 yards rushing per game. This will be the game where Taylor breaks out against the Wildcats. After all, Fitzgerald did just go on record and say Taylor is his pick for the Heisman.
Wisconsin's defense, statistically, should be fine. But with the suspensions I see a slow start for the group and for the Badgers as a team. They will come out with a vengeance in the second half and avenge last year's embarrassing loss.
Wisconsin 38 Northwestern 17