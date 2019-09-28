Wisconsin looks to continue their perfect start to the season as struggling Northwestern visits Camp Randall on Saturday morning. UW is trying to improve to 4-0 and avenge last season's loss in Evanston. Coming off of a dominant performance in their win over Michigan, the Badgers look to avoid a letdown and keep their foot on the gas pedal. Northwestern and quarterback Hunter Johnson have struggled so far this year as they look to rebound from a lopsided home loss against Michigan State.

Wisconsin has won five of the last six meetings between the two teams at Camp Randall. Along with our BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.

KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) TV: ABC will broadcast the Big Ten contest. Bob Wischusen will be the play-by-play commentator with Dan Orlovsky on color commentary. Allison Williams will serve as the sideline reporter. Where to stream the game: The game can be streamed on ESPN.com/watch. Radio: Badger fans can listen to longtime voice of Wisconsin sports Matt Lepay (play-by-play) on the radio. Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher will be on color commentary with Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter. The radio broadcast can be streamed on iHeartRadio or is available on satellite radio on Sirus 83, XM 83.

STAFF PREDICTIONS: