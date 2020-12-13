Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson also announce the Panthers (1-4) wouldn't play Saturday against Marshall, saying he wanted to get his players home to see their families before the beginning of conference play.

After Northern Iowa decided to cancel its basketball game in Madison this upcoming Wednesday, the Badgers announced Sunday they will play a different Missouri Vally Conference opponent, hosting Loyola (Ill.) Tuesday at the Kohl Center. The game will be at 7 p.m. and be televised the Big Ten Network.

MADISON, Wis. – For the second time in 10 days, the University of Wisconsin had to scramble to replace a nonconference opponent.

"The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes," Jacobson said in a statement. “I, along with my staff and our administration, have made this decision with the overall health and well being of our guys at the forefront.”

Northern Iowa had its last game canceled against Green Bay due to a false positive within the Panthers’ program. By the time the test came back negative, the game has already been decided to not be played.

The preemptive canceling of games has been in the news since Thursday when Duke announced it would not play its final two nonconference games in order for its players to go home for Christmas. The decision from Mike Krzyzewski drew mixed reaction, the most vocal coming from Alabama coach Nate Oats.

"Do you think if Coach K hadn't lost his two nonconference games at home that he would still be saying that?" Oats said at a news conference Thursday, adding, "We 100 percent should be playing basketball."

He later called Krzyzewski and apologized.

After getting through its first four games, Wisconsin (4-1) has dealt with COVID issues with its last two opponents. Wisconsin's 73-62 victory over Rhode Island Wednesday was a late addition to the schedule because the peviously scheduled game against Louisville was postponed because of a positive test.

The Ramblers (3-0) have stayed closed to home since beginning the season Dec.5, beating Lewis and Chicago State at home before heading across town to play Illinois-Chicago. Loyola (Ill.) is two years removed from an improbable Final Four run and an appearance in the NIT last season, the first time the program has made consecutive postseason appearances in 55 years.

The two schools have faced each other 15 times, last playing in 1998. UW leads the all-time series 9-6, including 7-3 in Madison.





