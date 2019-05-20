2020 DE Noah Arinze wants to visit Wisconsin this summer
After being in contact for much of the month, Wisconsin, led by assistant coach Inoke Breckterfield, pulled the trigger on an offer to Noah Arinze last week.
Now, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end from Webster Groves High School in Missouri wants to visit Madison this summer.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news