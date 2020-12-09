The victory gives Wisconsin (4-1) its 12th straight at home and, more importantly, saw them rebound from its fundamentally flawed performance last Friday.

The senior guard outscored Rhode Island by himself in the first half, scoring 17 of his game-high 23 points before halftime in No.13 Wisconsin’s 73-62 victory over Rhode Island Wednesday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin and Brad Davison made sure to take advantage of the quality opponent added to its schedule.

- A sluggish first few possessions from Wisconsin’s low-post combo of Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter gave way for Davison to regain his shooting touch. Going 0-for-3 from the perimeter in Friday’s 67-65 loss at Marquette, Davison hit his first three 3-pointers against the Rams. The shots were open and attempted in rhythm, helping UW go on a 10-0 spurt over an early 2:38 stretch. UW led the final 38 minutes, 9 seconds.

Having a previous best of 10 points in any game this season, Davison outscored Rhode Island by one in the first half to five UW a 17-point lead.

- After Davison, UW’s next highest scorer was Potter with 13 points. UW didn’t get a second player into double figures until there was 7:49 remaining.

- The Badgers were out shot by the Rams (43.1 percent to 38.5 percent), but Wisconsin went 26-for-36 from the line. The Rams went 15-for-25.

- Battling foul trouble in the first half, Aleem Ford packed a punch in the second half by scoring all 11 of his points. His 3-pointer with 3:35 remaining stopped Rhode Island’s momentum and gave UW a 66-55 lead.

- Reuvers’ shot was off most of the game (2-for-7 on 2-point shots), but he was active on the low block with two offensive and three defensive rebounds. His more memorable play was blocking Jeremy Sheppard’s driving layup at the 9:31 mark. It was his 155th career block, breaking a tie with former teammate Ethan Happ for the most in school history. For good measure, Reuvers blocked another shot on Rhode Island’s next possession. The aggressiveness did get him into trouble, as he picked up his third foul with 15:58 remaining going for a block after being beaten baseline.

- The Rams entered Wednesday with an offense averaging 79.2 points per game, but Rhode Island had no answer for Wisconsin’s defense in the first half. URI shot 25.9 percent from the floor, went 0-for-8 from 3-point range and committed 11 turnovers in 35 first-half possessions. UW shot just 33.3 percent before halftime, but those 11 miscues gave them a boost with 15 points off them. The Rams had only three turnovers in the second half.

- UW kept its lead healthy in the second half early by averaging 1.333 points on its first 15 second-half possessions. The Badgers went 7-for-11 from the field, 6-for-9 on 2-point baskets, 5-for-8 on free throws and committed only two turnovers.

- The next 12 possessions were problematic for the Badgers, which turned complacent. UW went 2-for-8 from the floor, 3-for-5 from the free throw line and committed three turnovers. Leading once by 22 points, Rhode Island went on a 23-9 run to cut the margin to 62-54 with 4:40 left.

- Following Ford’s 3-pointer, UW kept the lead at an arm’s length from the free throw line. The Badgers missed both shots they took in the final three minutes but went 7-for-10 from the free throw line. URI never got closer than nine.

- Chastised by their coach for committing too many fouls, especially early, in Friday’s loss at Marquette, Wisconsin only committed seven fouls that put the Rams on the line for two free throws. On the other end, after UW shot only four first-half free throws Friday, UW was more aggressive to the lane and were rewarded with 10 free throws, making 9. The pendulum swung back in the second half, as Rhode Island went 13-for-23 from the line to help cut into the lead.

- After a combined 18 fouls in the first half, the two teams combined for 31 in the second half.

- Leading scorer Fatts Russell (17.6 ppg) was bothered all day by Wisconsin’s length and finished with eight points (3-for-14) and three turnovers. Sheppard was the only player in double figures for the Rams with 13 points.