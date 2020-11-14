It’s the first win for Wisconsin (2-0) on the road in the series since 2010 and largest ever in a series that dates to 1892.

Playing its first game since October 23, No.13 Wisconsin made a statement on national television with four touchdowns on its first five series to crush Michigan, 49-11, at Michigan Stadium Saturday night.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For those that may have forgot about the University of Wisconsin since a two-week hiatus, the Badgers have news for you. They are back and not missing a beat.

Making his return from the COVID list, redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz wasn’t as sharp as he was in his first career start. He didn’t need to be, not with the Badgers defense registering two interceptions on Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton first two throws. The short field led to a pair of short-yardage touchdowns for UW, which outgained Michigan, 129-1, in the first quarter.

Wisconsin finished with 468 total yards while limiting Michigan (1-3) to just 219 overall.

Safety Scott Nelson – a Michigan native – and inside linebacker Leo Chenal each recorded first-quarter interceptions for the Badgers, which at one point was outgaining Michigan 189-5 early in the second quarter.

Even when the Wolverines (1-3) started to put together something offensively, Wisconsin’s defense shut the door. After getting a touchdown taken away following replay review, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk tripped up Milton on a fourth-and-short keeper, denying the quarterback the end zone at UW’s 1.

After throwing for 344 yards and three touchdowns last week against Indiana, Milton was held to 113 total yards against the Badgers defense when he was benched late in the third quarter.

Fullback Mason Stokke had a receiving and rushing touchdown, Nakia Watson scored the other two and Mertz finished 12-for-22 for 127 yards and two touchdowns, again playing turnover free.

The victory sets up a huge game in Evanston, Ill., next weekend against Northwestern (4-0) for control of the Big Ten West Division.

Stay tuned for post-game coverage from BadgerBlitz.com





