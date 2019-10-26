No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State: How to watch, game predictions
Following their upset loss at Illinois, the No.13 Wisconsin Badgers travel to the Horseshoe for a top-15 clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday morning.
The history of this battle has been one-sided, as the Buckeyes have dominated in recent memory. OSU has won the last six games between the two powerhouse programs and nine of the last 10 overall meetings.
Badgers head coach Paul Chryst is seeking his first win against Ohio State after falling short in his only two contests against the Buckeyes, most recently in the 2017 Big Ten Championship game.
It will be a battle between Wisconsin's No. 1 defense (yards and points allowed) and an Ohio State offense that is No. 3 in the nation in points scored.
Along with our BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.
KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET)
TV: FOX will broadcast the Big Ten clash. Gus Johnson will serve as the play-by-play announcer, Joel Klatt will be the color commentator and Jenny Taft will hold down sideline reporting duties.
Where to stream the game: Via FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports mobile app.
Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Long-time voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas as the analyst. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. The iHeartRadio app is also an available option.
Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 111, XM 201.
STAFF PREDICTIONS:
Jon McNamara: It's going to take a special game for Wisconsin to come out on top against an Ohio State team that could be the best in the nation. If the Badgers can get Jonathan Taylor going early and get off the field on third downs, I think this will be a four-quarter contest. In the fourth-quarter, though, I think the Buckeyes flex their muscles and pull away.
Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 13
Jake Kocorowski: The scoreboard will not tell really the full story in Columbus on Saturday. I think Wisconsin comes out focused and honing in on each players' individual "1/11th" throughout the game. There will be a lot to contain on both sides of the ball, especially offensively with Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins and a ground game that runs for nearly 290 yards per contest. Defensively with Chase Young and Jeffrey Okudah pace the Buckeyes.
With potential rainy conditions inside the Horseshoe, that could help Wisconsin and I see the Badgers playing tough through most of the game. In the end, however, I think there are a few too many plays made by Fields and Co. OSU pulls away late and stays undefeated.
Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 20
Asher Low: As last week proves, nothing is certain in college football. I think the Badgers will come out and keep the football game close by extending possessions and getting off the field on third down against the best third-down offense in the nation. In the end, Jack Coan and the passing game will have to make big plays down the stretch with the Badgers operating from behind, and that will prove to be too much for this offense against a special defense laden with NFL talent. I think the talent level of Ohio State wins out over four quarters.
Ohio State 24 Wisconsin 17