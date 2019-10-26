Following their upset loss at Illinois, the No.13 Wisconsin Badgers travel to the Horseshoe for a top-15 clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday morning. The history of this battle has been one-sided, as the Buckeyes have dominated in recent memory. OSU has won the last six games between the two powerhouse programs and nine of the last 10 overall meetings. Badgers head coach Paul Chryst is seeking his first win against Ohio State after falling short in his only two contests against the Buckeyes, most recently in the 2017 Big Ten Championship game. It will be a battle between Wisconsin's No. 1 defense (yards and points allowed) and an Ohio State offense that is No. 3 in the nation in points scored. Along with our BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.

KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES

Ohio State's Chase Young (Associated Press)

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) TV: FOX will broadcast the Big Ten clash. Gus Johnson will serve as the play-by-play announcer, Joel Klatt will be the color commentator and Jenny Taft will hold down sideline reporting duties. Where to stream the game: Via FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports mobile app. Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Long-time voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas as the analyst. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. The iHeartRadio app is also an available option. Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 111, XM 201.

WHAT TO READ FROM BADGERBLITZ.COM THIS WEEK:

STAFF PREDICTIONS: