No.11 Wisconsin, No.5 Marquette Look to Rebound in I-94 Rivalry

“It’s two really good teams that are both playing really well,” head coach Greg Gard said. “Two different teams. It’s a big game for them, it’s a big game for us because it’s both of our next game … They’re always juiced up like we are. It’s a big game for us. It’s an important one for them, too.”

Both schools started the week undefeated and were off to their best starts in at least a decade. That was until No. 11 Wisconsin’s loss to Michigan in Tuesday’s Big Ten opener and the fifth-ranked Golden Eagles’ defeat at No.6 Iowa State Wednesday means Saturday’s game will be more about bouncing back and less about knocking a rival from the unbeaten.

Since the Associated Press started ranking college basketball teams in 1948, the University of Wisconsin and Marquette have played 87 times on the hardwood. Only four times have both schools been ranked, and never at the same time have they been in the top 11.

MADISON, Wis. – This weekend will be a historic first in the I-94 rivalry, even if some of the luster has been removed over the last 72 hours.

Both teams were defeated with eerily similar blueprints, high-scoring teams held below their season scoring averages and struggled defensively in defending the low post. Wisconsin allowed Michigan 7-footers Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf to score 44 of the Wolverines’ 67 points. Marquette allowed Iowa State to score 42 points in the paint, as Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert broke down the defense and finished with 24 points and seven assists.

Forward Joshua Jefferson added 15 points and 12 rebounds, as Iowa State shot 64.3 percent in the first half and 50.8 percent for the game.

“We got to defend with more force,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said Wednesday. “Those guys, they played offense with great force for the majority of the game.”

The season’s leading scorers for each team followed that trend in their respective losses but didn’t play up to their usual standard. Wisconsin guard John Tonje had 18 points but was 5-for-12 from the floor, playing out of control at times and not attacking off two feet at the rim.

Marquette senior guard Kam Jones came into the game averaging 19.6 points and shooting 64.6 percent but finished with 14 points on 6-for-21 shooting.

The Golden Eagles were one of few teams that didn’t add a transfer portal player in the offseason but didn’t feel pressure to do so after Jones bypassed the NBA draft to return to school. Not only a prolific scorer, Jones has 40 assists and nine turnovers (4.4 assist-to-turnover ratio) over the last four games.

His role will be highlighted more with reserve guard Zaide Lowery (knee) out and junior starter Chase Ross (ankle) questionable for the weekend.

Wisconsin has been successful when facing elite-level guard play. The Badgers held Arizona preseason All-American Caleb Love to six points on 2-for-13 shooting by getting him in foul trouble. UW also made Pittsburgh guard Ishmael Leggett take 15 shots to score 17 points and held Michigan leading scorer Tre Donaldson (13.0 ppg) scoreless on seven shots.

Jones, however, is unique with his ability to score via a high percentage and distribute to spark the offense, making him one of the top point guards in the country.

“We know Kam Jones is a great player,” said senior Kamari McGee. “We just got to be alert and know where he is at all times on the court. He’s a great lefty shooter. He can shoot it, handle it, and he’s a willing passer, too. We just got to be together and stick to the game plan.”

It’s been 15 years since Wisconsin played its first true road game this late into the season, part of three consecutive games away from home that will take them to Illinois Tuesday and Indianapolis for a neutral-site game against Butler next Saturday.

Considering the Badgers play five seniors in their rotation, with the other four having high-level college experience, there’s little challenge of being able to focus on the task at hand.

“You want to win as many as you can,” McGee said, “but you got to focus on the first game Saturday to get to the next game. We just got to prepare for Marquette and go from there.”