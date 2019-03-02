NFL Scouting Combine results for Wisconsin's offensive players
Offensive lineman Michael Deiter
|Height
|6-foot-5
|N/A
|
Weight
|
309 pounds
|
N/A
|
40-yard dash
|
5.23 seconds
|
T-25th
|
Vertical
|
28 inches
|
T-20th
|
Broad jump
|
105 inches
|
T-22nd
|
3-cone drill
|
7.88 seconds
|
T-23rd
|
60-yard shuttle run
|
Did not participate
|
N/A
|
20-yard shuttle run
|
4.81 seconds
|
27th
|
Bench press
|
21 reps
|
T-33th
Offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel
|Height
|6-foot-6
|N/A
|
Weight
|
309 pounds
|
N/A
|
40-yard dash
|
5.24 seconds
|
T-28th
|
Vertical
|
Did not participate
|
N/A
|
Broad jump
|
Did not participate
|
N/A
|
3-cone drill
|
Did not participate
|
N/A
|
60-yard shuttle run
|
Did not participate
|
N/A
|
20-yard shuttle run
|
Did not participate
|
N/A
|
Bench press
|
20 reps
|
40th
Offensive lineman David Edwards
|Height
|6-foot-6
|N/A
|
Weight
|
308 pounds
|
N/A
|
40-yard dash
|
5.28 seconds
|
30th
|
Vertical
|
25.5 inches
|
T-35th
|
Broad jump
|
99 inches
|
37th
|
3-cone drill
|
7.69 seconds
|
11th
|
60-yard shuttle run
|
Did not participate
|
N/A
|
20-yard shuttle run
|
4.77 seconds
|
4.77
|
Bench press
|
Did not participate
|
N/A
Fullback Alec Ingold
|Height
|6-foot-1
|N/A
|
Weight
|
242 pounds
|
N/A
|
40-yard dash
|
4.90 seconds
|
23rd
|
Vertical
|
34 inches
|
T-13th
|
Broad jump
|
116 inches
|
T-20th
|
3-cone drill
|
7.35 seconds
|
12th
|
60-yard shuttle run
|
Did not participate
|
N/A
|
20-yard shuttle run
|
4.32 seconds
|
10th
|
Bench press
|
16 reps
|
T-20th
