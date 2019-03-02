Offensive lineman Michael Deiter

Ofmudhnd0b6mhnyjvwyr
Michal Deiter
Dan Sanger
Michael Deiter
Height  6-foot-5 N/A

Weight

309 pounds

N/A

40-yard dash

5.23 seconds

T-25th

Vertical

28 inches

T-20th

Broad jump

105 inches

T-22nd

3-cone drill

7.88 seconds

T-23rd

60-yard shuttle run

Did not participate

N/A

20-yard shuttle run

4.81 seconds

27th

Bench press

21 reps

T-33th

Offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel

Iglxmu3ytwfih4zlacmq
Beau Benzschawel
Getty Images
Beau Benzschawel
Height  6-foot-6 N/A

Weight

309 pounds

N/A

40-yard dash

5.24 seconds

T-28th

Vertical

Did not participate

N/A

Broad jump

Did not participate

N/A

3-cone drill

Did not participate

N/A

60-yard shuttle run

Did not participate

N/A

20-yard shuttle run

Did not participate

N/A

Bench press

20 reps

40th

Offensive lineman David Edwards

Dw6edfka40g55zjhrh6d
David Edwards
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
David Edwards
Height  6-foot-6 N/A

Weight

308 pounds

N/A

40-yard dash

5.28 seconds

30th

Vertical

25.5 inches

T-35th

Broad jump

99 inches

37th

3-cone drill

7.69 seconds

11th

60-yard shuttle run

Did not participate

N/A

20-yard shuttle run

4.77 seconds

4.77

Bench press

Did not participate

N/A

Fullback Alec Ingold

Kbs9toqfzxpq7l113awg
Alec Ingold
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Alec Ingold
Height  6-foot-1 N/A

Weight

242 pounds

N/A

40-yard dash

4.90 seconds

23rd

Vertical

34 inches

T-13th

Broad jump

116 inches

T-20th

3-cone drill

7.35 seconds

12th

60-yard shuttle run

Did not participate

N/A

20-yard shuttle run

4.32 seconds

10th

Bench press

16 reps

T-20th