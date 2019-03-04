Linebacker Ryan Connelly 

Ryan Connelly
AP Photos
Ryan Connelly
Height  6-foot-2 1/8 N/A

Weight

242 pounds

N/A

40-yard dash

4.66 seconds

16th

Vertical

34.5 inches

T-11th

Broad jump

118 inches

T-14th

3-cone drill

7.09 seconds

9th

60-yard shuttle run

DNP

N/A

20-yard shuttle run

4.31 seconds

12th

Bench press

N/A

N/A

Linebacker T.J. Edwards

T.J. Edwards
Dan Sanger
T.J. Edwards
Height  6-foot, 3/8 N/A

Weight

230 pounds

N/A

40-yard dash

DNP

N/A

Vertical

DNP

N/A

Broad jump

DNP

N/A

3-cone drill

DNP

N/A

60-yard shuttle run

DNP

N/A

20-yard shuttle run

DNP

N/A

Bench press

16 reps

T-23rd

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel

Andrew Van Ginkel
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com
Andrew Van Ginkel
Height  6-foot-3 1/2 N/A

Weight

241 pounds

N/A

40-yard dash

DNP

N/A

Vertical

38 inches

4th

Broad jump

123 inches

T-5th

3-cone drill

6.89 seconds

3rd

60-yard shuttle run

DNP

N/A

20-yard shuttle run

4.14 seconds

T-5th

Bench press

17 reps

T-21st

Safety D'Cota Dixon

D'Cota Dixon
D'Cota Dixon
Height  5-foot-10 N/A

Weight

204 pounds

N/A

40-yard dash

4.81 seconds

21st

Vertical

33.5 inches

T-16th

Broad jump

119 inches

15th

3-cone drill

DNP

N/A

60-yard shuttle run

DNP

N/A

20-yard shuttle run

DNP

N/A

Bench press

20 reps

T-3rd