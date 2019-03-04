NFL Scouting Combine results for Wisconsin's defensive players
Linebacker Ryan Connelly
|Height
|6-foot-2 1/8
|N/A
|
Weight
|
242 pounds
|
N/A
|
40-yard dash
|
4.66 seconds
|
16th
|
Vertical
|
34.5 inches
|
T-11th
|
Broad jump
|
118 inches
|
T-14th
|
3-cone drill
|
7.09 seconds
|
9th
|
60-yard shuttle run
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
20-yard shuttle run
|
4.31 seconds
|
12th
|
Bench press
|
N/A
|
N/A
⏱ 4.67 40 Yard Dash— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 3, 2019
Attn: NFL teams
Draft @rconnelly12 and you will not be disappointed. Someone is about to get one heck of a football player.
Watch the #NFLCombine LIVE March 3-4 on @nflnetwork#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/JLZIe2pquh
Linebacker T.J. Edwards
|Height
|6-foot, 3/8
|N/A
|
Weight
|
230 pounds
|
N/A
|
40-yard dash
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Vertical
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Broad jump
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
3-cone drill
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
60-yard shuttle run
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
20-yard shuttle run
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Bench press
|
16 reps
|
T-23rd
"There's definitely worse places to be than the NFL Combine."— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) March 3, 2019
Right on, former @BadgerFootball LB @TJEdwards8. pic.twitter.com/Ig7BoeUNVZ
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
|Height
|6-foot-3 1/2
|N/A
|
Weight
|
241 pounds
|
N/A
|
40-yard dash
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Vertical
|
38 inches
|
4th
|
Broad jump
|
123 inches
|
T-5th
|
3-cone drill
|
6.89 seconds
|
3rd
|
60-yard shuttle run
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
20-yard shuttle run
|
4.14 seconds
|
T-5th
|
Bench press
|
17 reps
|
T-21st
On the rise 🆙📈— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 3, 2019
Broad Jump: 10' 3"
Vert: 38" (5th best for LBs)@AndrewVanGinkel showing off his athleticism at the #NFLCombine#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/9FmScMMxVr
Safety D'Cota Dixon
|Height
|5-foot-10
|N/A
|
Weight
|
204 pounds
|
N/A
|
40-yard dash
|
4.81 seconds
|
21st
|
Vertical
|
33.5 inches
|
T-16th
|
Broad jump
|
119 inches
|
15th
|
3-cone drill
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
60-yard shuttle run
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
20-yard shuttle run
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Bench press
|
20 reps
|
T-3rd
D I E S E L 💪😤— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 3, 2019
20 bench reps for @DcotaDixon1, tied for third most by a DB at the #NFLCombine #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/oKguFzqhCa