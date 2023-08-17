“I guess like four or five (catches) a game would be ideal for me. Obviously, it doesn’t matter like I said as long as we’re winning the game and I’m effective in whatever we’re doing.”

“Coach Longo asked me how many catches I wanted this year,” he said. “I think I said like 50.”

Madison — One of the most noticeable changes Wisconsin’s new offensive coordinator Phil Longo has implemented is an increased focus on tailbacks catching passes, particularly swing routes and short completions in the flat. That’s music to star ball-carrier Braelon Allen ’s ears.

Allen and his backfield mate Chez Mellusi can catch all the passes in practice they want, but putting receptions on film in-game is another story. Through his two seasons of college football, Allen has 21 career catches. Mellusi has 14 across four seasons with two different programs.

Going from a traditional downhill, north and south running back in the Badgers’ old scheme under Paul Chryst and more recently Bobby Engram to an all-purpose back is certainly a transition, one that requires a shift in how you practice and prepare. Spalding believes his top two backs have what it takes to be effective catching the football.

“The biggest key is just focusing, concentrating, seeing the ball all the way into the catch. I think they’ve both done a really nice job progressing in that area,” he said. “I thought both of them caught the ball well when I got here. So I think it’s something that’s innate in them, something they’ve been able to do, and something that they’re going to be asked to do a lot this year.”

Mellusi has been putting in extra work to refine his game as a pass-catcher.

“I think hands are something that can be learned, but a lot of people just don’t have hands,” the tailback quipped. “I think after practice, getting on the jugs machine, getting with the quarterbacks, throwing with them, seeing different looks. Some quarterbacks throw differently, so kinda getting a feel for how they throw the ball, certain swing passes and routes.”

Running backs catching more passes is a double-edged blade — with more opportunities for receptions comes less straightforward handoffs. Both Allen and Mellusi appear to be content with that as well.

“I’d be fine with it as long as we win the game,” Allen said. “If it’s only 18 (or so) carries, that’s cool with me. If I have a great game, I’m putting good things on film…I should be pretty effective regardless of how many carries I get.”

“Maybe I don’t need the 20, 25 carries. I’ll get eight, 10, and have eight or nine catches,” Mellusi said. He also noted that fewer carries into a loaded box will be better for the wear and tear his body sustains throughout the season. The halfback has missed eight games over the past two years due to injury.

Another area Wisconsin’s running backs will need to become adept in is pass protection. Having the ability to be a receiving back is beneficial, but if you’re also stout in blitz pick-up, it’ll be hard for coaches to take you off the field at the next level.

“I think coach Spalding does a great job of teaching us how to become all-around backs when it comes to first, second and third down. I mean obviously, I think all the running backs want the ball…but we pass a ton now. We’ve gotta be good in pass protection,” Mellusi said.

For both backs, it’s not just Longo’s offense that forces them to be better pass blockers. It’s the defense they line up against every day in practice.

“A big emphasis of mine has been pass protection…Especially with a guy blitzing like Maema (Njongmeta). He’s unreal, the way that he moves, his technique. I gotta say we’re probably 50/50 right now. It’s hard to get a consistent good shot on him…it’s been great, being able to go against him every day,” Allen said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen as many blitzes, fronts, twists from any other defense I’ve (played against) in fall camp,” Mellusi added. “So they’re making us work.”

Longo’s offense is all about taking what the defense gives you, but also using the personnel he has. In Madison, that happens to be two dynamic running backs with their sights set on the NFL after this year. Allen and Mellusi are undoubtedly dialed in for what should be their sendoff seasons, but with the professional ranks drawing closer, they’re getting a chance to hone their craft in the eyes of pro evaluators as well.

“This offense almost makes it so you have to be an every down back,” Mellusi said. “The more you can do, the more value you have.”