NFL Draft: UW OL Logan Bruss selected by the Las Angeles Rams in Round 3

Friday evening, the 6-foot-5, 319-pound lineman was selected by the Super Bowl champion Las Angeles Rams with the 104th pick in Round 3. Bruss joins a position group that currently includes former Wisconsin offensive linemen Rob Havenstein and David Edwards

Logan Bruss became the latest offensive lineman from the University of Wisconsin to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

“Honestly, this is the place I was kind of dreaming of coming to play,” Bruss said. “For this to happen is a dream come true, and I’m really excited especially to see some familiar faces there.”

A former three-star in-state prospect from Kimberly High School, Bruss racked up 35 starts in 42 career games during his five seasons with the program. He has experience playing both guard and tackle.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Bruss recorded a 5.32-second 40-yard dash (tied for 45th), 31" vertical (sixth), 112" broad jump (tied for sixth), 7.57-second 3-cone drill (tied 12th), and 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle (eighth). He only did positional work at UW's Pro Day.

“It’s always a little bit easier evaluation when you get these Wisconsin linemen, because there’s so many nuances to what they do in the run game, protections,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “With the background with Rob and Dave, you feel really comfortable with that, and then when you talk to those guys about him, they can’t say enough good things.”

The Badgers have had 15 offensive linemen selected since 2011 and had selections in nine of the last 12 drafts.

Bruss joined LB Leo Chenal (third round to Kansas City) as former UW players being drafted.