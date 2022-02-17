 BadgerBlitz - NFL Draft: Top 10 TEs heading into the NFL Combine
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-17 08:04:37 -0600') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: Top 10 TEs heading into the NFL Combine

Isaiah Likely
Isaiah Likely (AP Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the tight ends.

*****

RELATED: Top 10 QBs heading into the NFL Combine | RBs | WRs

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

*****

1. Isiah Likely, Coastal Carolina  

It’s not an elite year at tight end, and Likely is a second-round guy, but I like his pass-catching skills.

*****

2. Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Greg Dulcich
Greg Dulcich (AP Images)

I love this kid and he has a ton of potential to be an absolute steal with his athleticism.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UCLA FANS AT BRUINBLITZ.COM

*****

3. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

He has the highest ceiling of any tight end in the draft, but I’m still waiting to see it all come together.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

*****

4. Trey McBride, Colorado State  

He won’t wow you with one thing but he’s tough as nails and could be the most productive of the group in the long run.

*****

5. Cade Otton, Washington

He’s a physical kid and an excellent blocker who can help move the chains.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WASHINGTON FANS AT DAWGREPORT.COM

6. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State  

He never lived up to his potential in college, but he’s a downfield threat in the right offense.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT SCARLETANDGRAYREPORT.COM

*****

7. Jelani Woods, Virginia

He’s not super fast but he’s massive and hard to bring down.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH VIRGINIA FANS AT CAVSCORNER.COM

*****

8. Cole Turner, Nevada

With 19 touchdowns over the last two seasons he’s a red-zone natural.

*****

9. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

A good blocker with good hands, he doesn’t make many mistakes.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WISCONSIN FANS AT BADGERBLITZ.COM

*****

10. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State  

He’s plateaued a bit, but he’s still one of the more reliable tight ends in the draft.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH IOWA STATE FANS AT CYCLONEREPORT.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}