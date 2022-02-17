NFL Draft: Top 10 TEs heading into the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the tight ends.
1. Isiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
It’s not an elite year at tight end, and Likely is a second-round guy, but I like his pass-catching skills.
2. Greg Dulcich, UCLA
I love this kid and he has a ton of potential to be an absolute steal with his athleticism.
3. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
He has the highest ceiling of any tight end in the draft, but I’m still waiting to see it all come together.
4. Trey McBride, Colorado State
He won’t wow you with one thing but he’s tough as nails and could be the most productive of the group in the long run.
5. Cade Otton, Washington
He’s a physical kid and an excellent blocker who can help move the chains.
6. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
He never lived up to his potential in college, but he’s a downfield threat in the right offense.
7. Jelani Woods, Virginia
He’s not super fast but he’s massive and hard to bring down.
8. Cole Turner, Nevada
With 19 touchdowns over the last two seasons he’s a red-zone natural.
9. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
A good blocker with good hands, he doesn’t make many mistakes.
10. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
He’s plateaued a bit, but he’s still one of the more reliable tight ends in the draft.