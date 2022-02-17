NFL Draft: Top 10 TEs heading into the NFL Combine

1. Isiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

It’s not an elite year at tight end, and Likely is a second-round guy, but I like his pass-catching skills.

*****

2. Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Greg Dulcich (AP Images)

I love this kid and he has a ton of potential to be an absolute steal with his athleticism.

*****

3. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

He has the highest ceiling of any tight end in the draft, but I’m still waiting to see it all come together.

*****

4. Trey McBride, Colorado State

He won’t wow you with one thing but he’s tough as nails and could be the most productive of the group in the long run.

*****

5. Cade Otton, Washington

He’s a physical kid and an excellent blocker who can help move the chains.

6. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

He never lived up to his potential in college, but he’s a downfield threat in the right offense.

*****

7. Jelani Woods, Virginia

He’s not super fast but he’s massive and hard to bring down.

*****

8. Cole Turner, Nevada

With 19 touchdowns over the last two seasons he’s a red-zone natural.

*****

9. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

A good blocker with good hands, he doesn’t make many mistakes.

*****

10. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State