NFL Draft: TE Jake Ferguson selected by the Dallas Cowboys in Round 4

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with pick No. 129 in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ferguson finished his Wisconsin career with a catch in 47 consecutive games, establishing a new school record for what was the FBS’ second-longest active streak. A two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, the Madison native led the Badgers in catches as a senior and junior.

Ferguson, who finished with 1,618 career receiving yards, is No. 3 in the school’s history at tight end behind Travis Beckham (2,149) and Troy Fumagalli (1,627).

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Ferguson ran a 4.81 40-yard dash (9th out of 12), 15 reps on the bench (10 of 10), 31.5-inch vertical (11 of 13), 9-10 on the broad jump (5 of 10), 7.03 on the 3-cone (tied second of eight) and 4.48 in the 20-yard shuttle (8 of 10). At Wisconsin’s Pro Day, Ferguson improved his 40-yard dash to 4.71 and increased his vertical jump to 34-5. His 40 time would have put him sixth at the Combine while his new jump would have tied him for third.

-Benjamin Worgull helped contribute to this report.