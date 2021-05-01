 Green Bay Packers Select Wisconsin Offensive Lineman Cole Van Lanen in Sixth Round
Packers Draft Wisconsin Offensive Lineman, Green Bay native, Cole Van Lanen

MADISON, Wis. – Cole Van Lanen has become the next University of Wisconsin offensive lineman making the lead to the professional ranks. Better yet, he can move back in with his parents to save on rent.

After playing 45 games with 19 starts for the Badgers over the past four seasons, Van Lanen, a native of Green Bay, was selected with the 30th pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No.214) overall by the Packers.

“Cole is a guy (that) football is important to him,” head coach Paul Chryst said leading into the draft. “He’s a smart football player, understands a lot about the game. For a number of these, you are just excited for him to get the opportunity. Cole has meant a lot to us, played a lot of football for us, and played it at a high level.”

Hearing the name of a former Wisconsin offensive lineman during the three-day NFL Draft has almost been a tradition over the last decade. The Badgers have had 14 offensive linemen selected since 2011 and at least selected in eight of the last 11 drafts.

With no NFL scouting combine taking place this year due to the pandemic, Van Lanen was limited to his UW pro day workout. He completed 22 reps on the bench, ran a 5.01 40-yard dash, and a 1.69 10-yard dash.

“I’m happy with my numbers,” Van Lanen said after pro day. “I know I could do better, but I did have PR (personal records), as well.”

A four-star prospect coming out of Green Bay (Wis.) Bay Port in 2016, Van Lanen played 27 games with one start over his first two seasons. He finished the 2018 season rated as nation's highest-graded offensive tackle for that year by Pro Football Focus (90.4).

His play slipped in 2019 when taking over the left tackle position full time, dropping to 40th in Pro Football Focus’ overall grades with regressions in pass protection and run blocking. He was still voted honorable mention all-conference and ranked the third-best left tackle in run blocking over the two-year stretch.

Choosing to return for his senior season, Van Lanen started the first five games of the season before missing the final two with injury. In his final game against Iowa, Van Lanen struggled in his against defensive end Chauncey Golston, grading out the lowest of the 21 offensive players who played and had a pass-blocking grade that was the fourth lowest of his career. Golston finished with a team-high nine tackles, a sack, and a quarterback hurry. Van Lanen was still named a first-team all-conference selection by the Big Ten coaches.

Van Lanen said it took awhile for him to recover from his injuries and that he was able to start training for the draft in February.

Although only playing tackle in college, it’s realistic that Van Lanen could play on the interior with the Packers, something he has trained for since declaring for the draft.

“I feel like the raw power coming off the ball fits me inside,” Van Lanen said. “I feel like I have a strong punch having a guy straight up in front of me. I think that will all benefit me, and I think I can excel at in the inside. I’m confident playing outside or inside. I could even play center, but I really want to be that versatile guy who can play all the positions and I think I can.”

Van Lanen joins DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (fifth round to Pittsburgh) and Rachad Wildgoose (sixth round to Buffalo) as former UW players being drafted.

