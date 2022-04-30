NFL Draft: DE Matt Henningsen selected by the Denver Broncos in Round 6

Matt Henningsen , who was put on scholarship during the 2018 season after he earned a starting spot as a redshirt freshman, was selected with pick No. 206 (Round 6) by the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

In 2021, Henningsen had 34 tackles (six for loss) and 3.5 sacks in 13 starts. He earned a third-team all-conference selection after that performance. The former in-state standout from Menomonee Falls High School finished his five-year career at UW with 92 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks in 37 contests.

While he wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, Henningsen took advantage of his opportunity at UW’s Pro Day. He ran a 4.07 20-yard shuttle, 7.02 3-cone, 9-9 in the broad jump, 37-5 inches in the vertical jump, and did 22 bench reps. His shuttle time was better than anyone at his position who tested at the combine, his 3-cone time would have been third, and his vertical would have put him fifth (but first among defensive tackles).

Henningsen earned a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering with a 4.0 grade point average. He was a finalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy (also known as the "Academic Heisman").

“He’s a genius academically and he’s a freak-show athletically,” defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej said. “He’s right at if not exceeding where we hoped he'd be at this time … He’s encyclopedic and photographic with his memory and recall, so a great resource.”

Henningsen, 6-foot-3 and 291 pounds, was the fourth Badgers player taken in the draft, along with Leo Chenal (Kansas City Chiefs), Logan Bruss (Las Angeles Rams) and Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys). He will join former Wisconsin standouts Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon in Denver.