 Isaiahh Loudermilk is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 13:45:58 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: DE Isaiahh Loudermilk selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Isaiahh Loudermilk wasn't expected to be the first Wisconsin player to hear his named called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But that's what happened Saturday afternoon when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the former Badgers defensive end with pick No. 156 in the fifth round. The last UW defensive lineman selected in the draft was Beau Allen in 2014 (seventh round).

Isaiahh Loudermilk is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Isaiahh Loudermilk is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

At UW, Loudermilk played in 40 career games -- including 26 starts -- and contributed 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and nine passes defended between 2017-20. UW listed Loudermilk at 6-foot-7 and 287 pounds on the 2020 roster, but he told BadgerBlitz.com in early March that he dropped about 9% in body fat and was around 270 pounds.

“I'm feeling great. Best I have been in forever, probably ever,” Loudermilk told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. “Feeling explosive, light, fast, strong, just kind of all the things I should be feeling, but it's been a great experience. I've been having fun. I've met a lot of new guys who are out here training with me so it's been an exciting experience.

"I've played pretty much defensive end and defensive tackle my whole career. I'll kick out to an edge player and I’ll play inside and take on double teams. Honestly, wherever anyone needs me on the d-line, I'll be able to put on weight, take off weight. I feel like I'm an extremely versatile player, definitely a three-down player. Wherever teams want to plug me in at, I feel like I'll be able to fill that role.”

In Pittsburgh, Loudermilk will join a defense that currently features former UW linebacker T.J. Watt.

Wisconsin Pro Day Stats for Isaiahh Loudermilk
10-yard dash 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Broad Vertical Bench

1.63 sec

4.95 sec

4.4 sec

112"

28.5"

21 reps
Pro Day stats courtesy of UW; UW did not post a 3-cone drill time for Loudermilk
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIHRoZSAxNTZ0aCBwaWNrIGluIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkZMRHJhZnQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxEcmFmdDwvYT4sIHdlIHNlbGVj dCBERSBJc2FpYWhoIExvdWRlcm1pbGsuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TdGVlbGVyc0RyYWZ0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3RlZWxlcnNEcmFmdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BCS1FkOGRxSFMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q QktRZDhkcUhTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBpdHRzYnVyZ2ggU3RlZWxlcnMg KEBzdGVlbGVycykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zdGVl bGVycy9zdGF0dXMvMTM4ODU2MjM1NDEwNzk5NDExNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbmZsLWRyYWZ0LWRlLWlzYWlhaGgtbG91ZGVybWlsay1zZWxl Y3RlZC1ieS10aGUtcGl0dHNidXJnaC1zdGVlbGVycyIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3aXNjb25z aW4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZuZmwtZHJhZnQtZGUtaXNhaWFoaC1s b3VkZXJtaWxrLXNlbGVjdGVkLWJ5LXRoZS1waXR0c2J1cmdoLXN0ZWVsZXJz JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK