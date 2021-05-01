But that's what happened Saturday afternoon when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the former Badgers defensive end with pick No. 156 in the fifth round. The last UW defensive lineman selected in the draft was Beau Allen in 2014 (seventh round).

Isaiahh Loudermilk wasn't expected to be the first Wisconsin player to hear his named called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

At UW, Loudermilk played in 40 career games -- including 26 starts -- and contributed 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and nine passes defended between 2017-20. UW listed Loudermilk at 6-foot-7 and 287 pounds on the 2020 roster, but he told BadgerBlitz.com in early March that he dropped about 9% in body fat and was around 270 pounds.

“I'm feeling great. Best I have been in forever, probably ever,” Loudermilk told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. “Feeling explosive, light, fast, strong, just kind of all the things I should be feeling, but it's been a great experience. I've been having fun. I've met a lot of new guys who are out here training with me so it's been an exciting experience.

"I've played pretty much defensive end and defensive tackle my whole career. I'll kick out to an edge player and I’ll play inside and take on double teams. Honestly, wherever anyone needs me on the d-line, I'll be able to put on weight, take off weight. I feel like I'm an extremely versatile player, definitely a three-down player. Wherever teams want to plug me in at, I feel like I'll be able to fill that role.”

In Pittsburgh, Loudermilk will join a defense that currently features former UW linebacker T.J. Watt.