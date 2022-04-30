NFL Draft: CB Faion Hicks selected by the Denver Broncos in Round 7

After Matt Henningsen was selected by the Broncos in Round 6, the organization drafted cornerback Faion Hicks one round later with pick No. 232 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In five years at Wisconsin, Hicks, a team captain in 2021, appeared in 44 career games (39 starts) and totaled 108 tackles, one interception and 19 passes defensed. He was a 2020 honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

At UW's Pro Day, the standout from South Florida turned in 4.37-second 40-yard dash, 3.94 20-yard shuttle, 6.78 three-cone drill, 123-inch broad jump, 37-5-inch vertical and had 13 reps on the bench press. His 40 time would have been fifth-best among NFL Scouting Combine corners.

Hicks, 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, was the fifth Badgers player taken in the draft, along with Leo Chenal (Kansas City Chiefs), Logan Bruss (Las Angeles Rams), Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys) and Henningsen. He will join former Wisconsin standouts Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon in Denver.