NFL Draft 2022: WR Kendric Pryor on Pro Day training, Wisconsin career

Last summer, wide receiver Kendric Pryor tweeted a video of him running a reported 4.37 40-yard dash. Will he eclipse that on Wednesday during Wisconsin's Pro Day?

BadgerBlitz TV caught up with Pryor on Saturday afternoon to discuss his training leading up to the big event, among other topics. They include the following:

*His schedule and routine working out in Louisiana

*Gains made in the past couple of months since his Wisconsin career ended

*Homing in on just training and not managing a schedule of a college student-athlete

*Questionnaires from NFL teams

*What goals he could be shooting for at UW's Pro Day in various events

*Reflecting on his Wisconsin career

*UW wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and his influence

*Looking at the Badgers' wide receiver room next season

*Breakout players for Wisconsin on offense and defense in 2022