NFL Draft 2022: Wisconsin OL Josh Seltzner on training, Shrine Bowl week
BadgerBlitz TV returns with another chat with a former Badger training for a chance to play in the NFL. We spoke with offensive lineman Josh Seltzner earlier this week about a variety of topics -- ranging from participating in two collegiate all-star weeks, reflecting on his collegiate career, and more.
Subjects discussed include the following:
*His training routine currently in Madison
*The decision to take part in two all-star events with the College Gridiron Showcase and the East-West Shrine Bowl and those experiences
*How did they used him on the offensive those weeks
*Catching up with former Badgers Jack Sanborn, Matt Henningsen and Jack Coan at the Shrine Bowl
*Talks with NFL personnel and their feedback
*His collegiate career that started as a walk-on and ended with first-team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and third-team All-America accolades by the AP
*Thoughts on next year's offensive line -- including who will replace him on the interior at left guard and the group overall
*Quick hitters on breakout players for both offense and defense
*Favorite story about former offensive line coach Joe Rudolph
