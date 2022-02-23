 NFL Draft 2022: Wisconsin OL Josh Seltzner on training, Shrine Bowl week
football

NFL Draft 2022: Wisconsin OL Josh Seltzner on training, Shrine Bowl week

Jake Kocorowski
BadgerBlitz TV returns with another chat with a former Badger training for a chance to play in the NFL. We spoke with offensive lineman Josh Seltzner earlier this week about a variety of topics -- ranging from participating in two collegiate all-star weeks, reflecting on his collegiate career, and more.

Subjects discussed include the following:

*His training routine currently in Madison

*The decision to take part in two all-star events with the College Gridiron Showcase and the East-West Shrine Bowl and those experiences

*How did they used him on the offensive those weeks

*Catching up with former Badgers Jack Sanborn, Matt Henningsen and Jack Coan at the Shrine Bowl

*Talks with NFL personnel and their feedback

*His collegiate career that started as a walk-on and ended with first-team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and third-team All-America accolades by the AP

*Thoughts on next year's offensive line -- including who will replace him on the interior at left guard and the group overall

*Quick hitters on breakout players for both offense and defense

*Favorite story about former offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

