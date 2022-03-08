NFL Draft 2022: Collin Wilder on Pro Day training, Wisconsin career
Collin Wilder's journey to Wisconsin started as a former walk-on transfer from Houston who emerged as a big-time contributor and starter on the Badgers' standout defense. Now, he takes aim at the next level and a spot in the NFL.
The Texas native spoke with BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday about a variety of topics. They include the following:
*His health and being fully cleared after the injury suffered against Minnesota
*His training routine at NX Level, and living with trainer Brad Arnett in Waukesha
*The reaction of his teammate, walk-on safety Owen Arnett, to living with his parents
*What gains he has made since the beginning of training and the end of his Wisconsin career
*Who he's spoken with and reached out to regarding advice in training and preparation for Pro Day
*Reflecting upon his Wisconsin career from walk-on transfer to starter and all-Big Ten honorable mention
*Who's next to step up in the UW safety room in 2022
*Breakout players on offense and defense for Wisconsin in 2022
Be sure to check out BadgerBlitz.com's other recent interviews with former Wisconsin players as they embark on their journey towards the professional game:
*Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn
*Offensive lineman Josh Seltzner
