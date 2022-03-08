NFL Draft 2022: Collin Wilder on Pro Day training, Wisconsin career

Collin Wilder's journey to Wisconsin started as a former walk-on transfer from Houston who emerged as a big-time contributor and starter on the Badgers' standout defense. Now, he takes aim at the next level and a spot in the NFL.

The Texas native spoke with BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday about a variety of topics. They include the following:

*His health and being fully cleared after the injury suffered against Minnesota

*His training routine at NX Level, and living with trainer Brad Arnett in Waukesha

*The reaction of his teammate, walk-on safety Owen Arnett, to living with his parents

*What gains he has made since the beginning of training and the end of his Wisconsin career

*Who he's spoken with and reached out to regarding advice in training and preparation for Pro Day

*Reflecting upon his Wisconsin career from walk-on transfer to starter and all-Big Ten honorable mention

*Who's next to step up in the UW safety room in 2022

*Breakout players on offense and defense for Wisconsin in 2022