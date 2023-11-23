Next up: What the future offensive talent looks like inside Wisconsin
When the lights turned off at Camp Randall Stadium following Marquette's 27-10 win over Franklin last Friday evening, the 2023 high school football season officially came to an end.
Wisconsin is expected to sign a handful of in-state seniors in December, a list that includes scholarship tackle Derek Jensen and linebacker Landon Gauthier, as well as preferred walk-ons Drew Braam and Langdon Nordgaard.
While the current scholarship seniors are well established, what does the future talent look like from inside the state in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes? Following is a look at not only who could receive an offer from Wisconsin down the road, but what players may eventually play at the FBS and FCS level.
Note: This is not an exclusive list and more prospects will emerge as Division 1 prospects this winter and spring.
QUARTERBACK
The senior quarterback class from inside the state was rather thin, but the junior group has has a handful of intriguing prospects to keep an eye on.
Arrowhead signal caller Vance Holtz is the considered the top prospect heading into the winter. Central Michigan (offered), Duke, Iowa State and Minnesota, among others, are showing strong interest in the 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior. This fall, Holtz threw for over 1,700 yards with 23 touchdowns.
Brady Hilgart (Grafton) and MJ Mitchell (Catholic Memorial) both took unofficial visits to Wisconsin this fall for games at Camp Randall. The Badgers, however, have an early commitment from quarterback Landyn Locke in the junior cycle.
Joey Kallay (Franklin), Grayson McCain (Brown Deer) and Wade Lindahl (Oshkosh Lourdes) have all received early Division 1 interest. From that group, Kallay, who passed for 2,457 yards and 22 touchdowns this fall, led the Sabers to the Division 1 title game.
In the 2026 class, West De Pere's Patrick Greisen took an unofficial visit to UW this fall. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Griesen could project to a few different spots at the next level.
Projected 2024 quarterback signee: Jack Sulik (North Dakota)
RUNNING BACK
