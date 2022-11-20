News More News
Next up: What the future offensive talent looks like inside Wisconsin

Jon McNamara
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

When the lights turned off at Camp Randall Stadium following Kimberly's 34-30 win over Mukwonago on Friday evening, the 2022 high school football season officially came to an end.

Wisconsin is expected to sign a handful of in-state seniors in December, a list that includes scholarship tailback Nate White, as well as preferred walk-ons Will McDonald, Zach Mlsna and Evan Van Dyn Hoven.

While the current scholarship seniors are well established, what does the future talent look like from inside the state in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes? Following is a look at not only who could receive an offer from Wisconsin down the road, but what players may eventually play at the FBS and FCS level.

Note: This is not an exclusive list and more prospects will emerge as Division 1 prospects this winter and spring.

QUARTERBACK 

Arrowhead sophomore quarterback Vance Holt during a visit to Iowa State.
Arrowhead sophomore quarterback Vance Holt during a visit to Iowa State.

The 2022 WFCA Large School All-State quarterback group featured three seniors this fall: Chase Spellman (Kettle Moraine), Jerry Kaminski (Sun Prairie East) and AJ Korth (Menasha). The WFCA Small School list was similar, with seniors Jackson Flottmeyer (Aquinas) and Aidan Keyes (Belleville) taking home top honors. With that, there's no clear "up next" prospect at the position.

In the 2024 class, Oak Creek's Cade Palkowski is one of the more accomplished quarterbacks in the state. The three-star varsity starter, however, is committed to play baseball at North Carolina.

While the junior class appears to be thin on the potential Division 1 talent, the sophomore group has three intriguing prospects to keep an eye on. Vance Holtz (Arrowhead) Wade Lindahl (Oshkosh Lourdes) and Brady Hilgart (Grafton) all have a chance to develop into scholarship signal callers down the road.

RUNNING BACK 

Franklin tailback Terrance Shelton has offers from Boston College and Nebraska.
Franklin tailback Terrance Shelton has offers from Boston College and Nebraska. (Rivals.com)
