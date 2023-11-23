Next up: What the future defensive talent looks like inside Wisconsin
When the lights turned off at Camp Randall Stadium following Marquette's 27-10 win over Franklin last Friday evening, the 2023 high school football season officially came to an end.
Wisconsin is expected to sign a handful of in-state seniors in December, a list that includes scholarship tackle Derek Jensen and linebacker Landon Gauthier, as well as preferred walk-ons Drew Braam and Langdon Nordgaard.
While the current scholarship seniors are well established, what does the future talent look like from inside the state in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes? Following is a look at not only who could receive an offer from Wisconsin down the road, but what players may eventually play at the FBS and FCS level.
Note: This is not an exclusive list and more prospects will emerge as Division 1 prospects this winter and spring.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
A known offer has not yet been extending to an in-state defensive lineman in the 2025 class. But there are a handful of prospects who could be close.
Wisconsin hosted Nicholas McCullough (Muskego), Kevin Wojciechowski (Oak Creek), Martell Harris (Catholic Memorial) and Brock Osbahr (De Pere) for unofficial visits this fall. From that group, Wojciechowski may have the most upside at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds.
Other defensive linemen to watch include Torin Pettaway (Middleton) and Khadin Willamson (Milwaukee King).
In the 2026 cycle, Ryan Westrich (Bonduel) and Mason Black (Waukesha West) both project as scholarship athletes. Both were in Madison for visits during the 2023 season.
Projected 2024 scholarship defensive line signees: Shane Willenbring (South Dakota State), Ross Liegel (Northern Illinois), Jamison Klein (Air Force), Jace Gilbert (Iowa State).
INSIDE LINEBACKER
