When the lights turned off at Camp Randall Stadium following Marquette's 27-10 win over Franklin last Friday evening, the 2023 high school football season officially came to an end.

Wisconsin is expected to sign a handful of in-state seniors in December, a list that includes scholarship tackle Derek Jensen and linebacker Landon Gauthier, as well as preferred walk-ons Drew Braam and Langdon Nordgaard.

While the current scholarship seniors are well established, what does the future talent look like from inside the state in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes? Following is a look at not only who could receive an offer from Wisconsin down the road, but what players may eventually play at the FBS and FCS level.

Note: This is not an exclusive list and more prospects will emerge as Division 1 prospects this winter and spring.