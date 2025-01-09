Get to know Wisconsin's three newest assistant coaches

The Wisconsin Badgers announced the hiring of three assistant coaches on Thursday — Tuf Borland (assistant linebackers), Joe Ludwig (assistant tight ends) and Blake Rolan (assistant receivers). This decision follows the NCAA’s rule change in June that eliminated the limit of on-field coaches. Yet it’s also a sign that the university is investing even more funds into a football program that is entering the crucial third year of Luke Fickell’s tenure. Here’s a quick introduction on Wisconsin’s newest assistant coaches, as well as what their arrival means for each of their position groups.

Tuf Borland, Assistant Linebackers Coach

(Photo by Scott Stuart)

Borland will become an assistant linebackers coach for the Badgers after spending two seasons in Madison as a graduate assistant. He’s expected to work with both the inside and outside linebacker rooms to some extent, according to a university spokesperson. The Bolingbrook, Illinois native was a successful inside linebacker at Ohio State, serving as a captain for three seasons. A three-star prospect out of high school, per Rivals, Borland chose to play at Ohio State after being recruited by Fickell. He was one of the most important defensive players on the 2020 Buckeyes team that reached the CFP National Championship, winning Defensive MVP honors in the Sugar Bowl victory over Clemson. Borland signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He only appeared in two games and spent most of his time on the practice squad, before being released in May 2022. His father, Kyle, was a linebacker for the Badgers who played 33 games from 1979-82. Borland should provide crucial mentorship in both linebacker rooms, but may mean the most for budding inside linebackers like Christian Alliegro, Tackett Curtis and Tyler Jansey. More coaching help in the inside linebacker room could also alleviate the burden on Mike Tressel, who coaches the inside linebackers on top of calling plays as the defensive coordinator.

Joe Ludwig, Assistant Tight Ends Coach

Ludwig was hired by the Badgers to be their assistant tight ends coach after spending time at Baylor as an offensive quality control coach. Prior to coaching, Ludwig played five seasons of college football at Iowa (2017-19) and Utah (2020-21), while spending time at three different positions. After walking on with the Hawkeyes as a linebacker, he switched to fullback after redshirting his freshman season. Ludwig saw action in eight games in two seasons with Iowa, before transferring to Utah after the 2019 season, where he appeared in 14 games in two seasons as a tight end and fullback. Ludwig does have some Badger connections, albeit brief. His father, Andy Ludwig, served as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2013-14 under Gary Andersen. The hiring of an assistant tight ends coach shows extra commitment to a room that wasn’t necessarily crucial under former offensive coordinator Phil Longo. In 2024, Badger tight ends caught a combined 28 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. With the additions of tight end Tanner Koziol and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, it appears that the Badgers are moving back towards a passing game that is reliant on tight ends.

Blake Rolan, Assistant Wide Receivers Coach