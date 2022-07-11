Next man up: Where Wisconsin could go at key remaining positions in 2023

FutureCast predictions, however, do not favor the Badgers, who could hit a rough patch on the recruiting front coming. Analyzing those potential setbacks, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at who could be next up at key remaining positions in the 2023 class.

After it landed seven commitments in June, Wisconsin is expected to hear final decisions from at least four of its top remaining targets this month.

Upcoming decision: Three-star safety Kahlil Tate will decide between Wisconsin and Iowa on July 12.

Next up: If Tate announces for Iowa on Tuesday, and there's a strong chance that happens, the Badgers could make a run at Watts McBride, who visited UW this spring and camped in June. The three-star prospect from Washington High School in Iowa would pair nicely with current commit Justin Taylor in a class where Wisconsin likely has to take at least two scholarship safeties.

"They don't offer a ton of kids and they are very selective," McBride told BadgerBlitz.com in late March. "They really pick the ones that they want, so they're not going to hand out a ton of offers. They've already offered a couple of safeties and they will be able to see where those guys are trending towards and where they commit.

"Coach (Jim) Leonhard just said that I'm as skilled as any of the guys that they have offered, it's just that he caught on to me a little later. We'll see what the kids who have offers do and how that shakes out, but I think I have a good opportunity with Wisconsin ahead of me."