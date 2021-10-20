Aidan Vaughn laid the groundwork with the Wisconsin coaching staff during camp this summer.

So when his mid-season tape recently got into the hands of inside linebacker coach Bob Bostad, the Badgers sent out an offer to the senior from Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan.

"Earlier this summer I had a private workout at Wisconsin with Coach Bostad. He just said they needed to see more film, because that was lacking for me at the time," Vaughn told BadgerBlitz.com. "So once my film came out, Coach Bostad said he wanted to offer and to get me down there for a game.

"Personality-wise, academics and my character - Coach Bostad said all that stuff fits great for what they do. He also said film doesn't lie and he likes the way I play. Because he saw me in person already he knows I fit those requirements."