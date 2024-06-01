Advertisement
Newly-minted four-star OL Logan Powell commits to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin's first official visit weekend started off with a bang on Saturday evening.

Logan Powell, a four-star offensive lineman from Arizona, announced his commitment to the Badgers while in Madison. The standout from Brophy Prep near Phoenix is pledge No. 12 for UW in the 2025 class.

Four-star offensive lineman Logan Powell committed to Wisconsin on Saturday.
Four-star offensive lineman Logan Powell committed to Wisconsin on Saturday. (Rivals.com)
Powell, 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, joins an offensive line class for Wisconsin that previously included projected tackles Michael Roeske and Cam Clark. Position coach and lead recruiter AJ Blazek will likely start Powell on the interior.

During the course of his recruitment, Powell racked up no less than 25 offers. The Badgers pulled out a commitment before upcoming officials to Arizona (June 7) and Alabama (June 14). Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and Washington, among many others, also offered.

Wisconsin will likely look for one more scholarship offensive lineman in the 2025 class. Nolan Davenport is currently on campus, with Hardy Watts (June 7), N-Kye Wynn (June 7) and Darrin Strey (June 14) also scheduled to take officials this month.

Look for more on this story later this evening from BadgerBlitz.com.

