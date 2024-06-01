Logan Powell , a four-star offensive lineman from Arizona, announced his commitment to the Badgers while in Madison. The standout from Brophy Prep near Phoenix is pledge No. 12 for UW in the 2025 class.

Wisconsin's first official visit weekend started off with a bang on Saturday evening.

Powell, 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, joins an offensive line class for Wisconsin that previously included projected tackles Michael Roeske and Cam Clark. Position coach and lead recruiter AJ Blazek will likely start Powell on the interior.

During the course of his recruitment, Powell racked up no less than 25 offers. The Badgers pulled out a commitment before upcoming officials to Arizona (June 7) and Alabama (June 14). Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and Washington, among many others, also offered.

Wisconsin will likely look for one more scholarship offensive lineman in the 2025 class. Nolan Davenport is currently on campus, with Hardy Watts (June 7), N-Kye Wynn (June 7) and Darrin Strey (June 14) also scheduled to take officials this month.

Look for more on this story later this evening from BadgerBlitz.com.