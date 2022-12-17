Without getting into specific schools, the dual-threat talent noted he had many options on the table.

Saturday morning, quarterback Nick Evers announced his commitment to the Badgers. Evers, who appeared in only one game at Oklahoma last season, has four years of eligibility remaining.

“I don’t really like to talk about all my offers because I like being more under the radar," Evers told BadgerBlitz.com. "But I was trying to decide between two other Pac12 schools, two other Big Ten schools, one SEC school and two Big 12 schools."

Evers, the fourth ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class, has family ties to the university. But when it comes to football, he sees Wisconsin as a program many are sleeping on. He aims to “wake them all up.”

“I have a number of family connections to Wisconsin, so that made it more comfortable for me," Evers, whose grandparents attended UW, said. "But on the football side I think Wisconsin is a sleeping giant and can’t wait to be a part of waking them all up.”

The Badgers hosted Virginia transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong earlier this week. When asked about his thoughts on the Badgers potentially getting another signal caller through the portal, Evers didn't have any concerns because “my job is to be ready when my number is called and I can assure you I will be.”

“Admittedly, I don’t really get too concerned about that kind of thing,” Evers said.

Phil Longo, the new coordinator for Wisconsin, will be integrating the Air Raid offense next season. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Evers sees the Badgers being balanced while also using his athleticism to create plays for himself.

“It’s an Air Raid offensive style by definition, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be balanced," Evers said. "I think I have the ability to both pass the ball first and get it into our playmakers' hands, but I also can use my speed and athleticism, too, when it’s time to take off with the ball.”

Evers, who will enroll in January, joins a spring camp quarterback room that is also expected to include Myles Burkett, Marshall Howe and 2023 signee Cole LaCrue.