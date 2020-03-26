Two of the three punters on Wisconsin's 2019 roster - seniors Connor Allen and Anthony Lotti - played their final game in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

With that, Gavin Meyers, who accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers on Wednesday, is prepared to compete for time when he arrives on campus this summer.

"They said there is no designated starter," Meyers told BadgerBlitz.com. "So I plan on competing for the job right away."