New CBs coach Hank Poteat reaches out to top UW target James Monds III
It didn't take long for Hank Poteat to reach out to one of Wisconsin's top targets in the 2021 recruiting class.
UW's new cornerbacks coach recently made contact with James Monds III, a three-star junior from Westwood High School in Florida.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news