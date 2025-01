In the seemingly endless "Position-U" debates, Wisconsin has a good argument for Running Back University as well as Offensive Line University. But don't think defensive players haven't noticed who the Badgers have managed to churn out in the trenches.

“I see Wisconsin as sort of a D-line U. You’ve got JJ and TJ Watt coming out of there," freshly offered defensive linemen Kobe Cherry told BadgerBlitz.com. "It’s an unbelievable offer I received, I’m proud of that one."