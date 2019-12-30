Game - No. 6 Oregon (11-2, 8-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) Date/Time – Wednesday, January 1, 4 p.m. CT Venue – Rose Bowl Stadium (89,105/Grass) Television – ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor) Radio - Wisconsin Radio Network (Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas) Online: iHeartRadio/ESPN Radio (ESPN.com/Radio) http://sportsaffiliates.learfield.com/affiliates/wisconsin9 Satellite: Sirius 84, XM 84 Series – Wisconsin leads 3-2 (Oregon leads 1-0 in bowl games) Point Spread – Wisconsin by 2.5

Series Notes

Justin Herbert (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Rose Bowl Game will feature two of the decade’s winningest programs when Wisconsin and Oregon face off. The Badgers and Ducks are two of just eight FBS teams to win at least 100 games in the 2010s (Wisconsin 102, Oregon 100). Oregon has claimed the last two matchups between the Badgers and Ducks, including a 45-38 win when the teams collided in the 2012 Rose Bowl Game. UW and Oregon squared off in an entertaining home-and-home series in 2000 and 2001, with the home team winning each game. In 2000 in Madison, Wisconsin RB Michael Bennett ran for 290 yards and CB Jamar Fletcher picked off Oregon’s Joey Harrington three times. QB Brooks Bollinger scored the game-winning TD with 5:25 left in the game. The next year, in Eugene, Harrington got his revenge, scoring the game-winning TD with 4:03 left in the game. The lead changed hands six times in the second half. Wisconsin is 7-5 in bowl games vs. the current membership of the Pac-12, most recently with a 23-21 win over USC in the 2015 Holiday Bowl. Wisconsin sophomore ILB Jack Sanborn is the son of the late Paul Sanborn, who played on the offensive line at Oregon from 1980-82.

Wisconsin Notes to Consider

Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The Badgers are 16-14 all-time in bowl games, joining Penn State (29-18-2), Purdue (10-9) and Rutgers (6-4) as current Big Ten members with a winning record in bowls. Already the only player in FBS history to rush for at least 1,900 yards in three consecutive seasons, Jonathan Taylor needs just 91 more to join Badgers great Ron Dayne (1996, ’99) and Iowa State’s Troy Davis (1995, ’96) as the only players with multiple 2,000-yard seasons. Taylor leads the nation in scoring, at 12.0 points per game, by tallying 26 touchdowns (21 rushing, 5 receiving). Wisconsin has eight games with at least 4.0 sacks this season. Only Ohio State (9) has more. Wisconsin leads the nation in time of possession, holding the ball for an average of 35:27 — nearly a minute longer than any other team. Utah ranks No. 2, at 34:33. Wisconsin has allowed an average of just 16.1 points to its 12 opponents, each of which scored below its season average vs. the Badgers. Excluding their games with UW, those opponents have averaged more than twice that — a combined 29.7 points per contest. The Badgers are limiting opponents to a conversion percentage of just 27.1% on third down (45-for-166) for the season, 2nd-best in the FBS.



Oregon Notes to Consider

C.J. Verdell (Tom Corno)