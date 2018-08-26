Need to Know: Badgers ready to kick off 2018 season
MADISON, Wis. - The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) have completed their fall camp and are preparing to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in their first game of the regular season on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.
The news and notes you need to know for the game are included below.
GAME ESSENTIALS
No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Western Kentucky
Series: Wisconsin Leads, 1-0
At Camp Randal: Wisconsin leads, 1-0
Venue: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wis.
Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CST
Broadcast: ESPN -- Jason Benetti (Play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (Analyst)
Radio: Badger Sports Network
PRELIMINARY INJURY REPORT
|QUESTIONABLE
|OUT
|OUT FOR SEASON
|
DE Kraig Howe - Leg
|
OLB Mason Platter - Leg
|
S Patrick Johnson - Head
|
DE Garrett Rand - Leg
|
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk - Leg
|
OL Blake Smithback - Leg
|
TE Zander Neuville - Leg
|
RB Bradrick Shaw - Leg
WEEKLY DEPTH CHART
___________________________________________________
