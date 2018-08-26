Ticker
Need to Know: Badgers ready to kick off 2018 season

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

MADISON, Wis. - The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) have completed their fall camp and are preparing to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in their first game of the regular season on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

The news and notes you need to know for the game are included below.

GAME ESSENTIALS

No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Western Kentucky

Series: Wisconsin Leads, 1-0

At Camp Randal: Wisconsin leads, 1-0

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wis.

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CST

Broadcast: ESPN -- Jason Benetti (Play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (Analyst)

Radio: Badger Sports Network

PRELIMINARY INJURY REPORT

WEEK 1 INJURY REPORT
QUESTIONABLE OUT OUT FOR SEASON

DE Kraig Howe - Leg

OLB Mason Platter - Leg

S Patrick Johnson - Head

DE Garrett Rand - Leg

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk - Leg

OL Blake Smithback - Leg

TE Zander Neuville - Leg

RB Bradrick Shaw - Leg

WEEKLY DEPTH CHART

