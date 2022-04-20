Chase Spellman passed 2,240 yards and 30 touchdowns during a fall in which he helped Kettle Moraine reach Level 4 of the WIAA Division 2 state playoffs.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior quarterback produced at a high level despite a torn labrum in his (right) throwing shoulder. After undergoing surgery this offseason, Spellman is nearing full strength just in time for an important summer on the recruiting front.