NCAA Tournament 2022: Wisconsin-Colgate Preview
BadgerBlitz TV returns with senior writers Benjamin Worgull and Jake Kocorowski discussing UW's March Madness matchup inside Fiserv Forum in less than 48 hours.
Wisconsin (24-7) claimed a share of the Big Ten regular season championship, and later found itself as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest region against No. 14 Colgate in Milwaukee on Friday (8:50 p.m. CT, TBS).
Ben and Jake break down the Raiders, where they could pose a challenge for the Badgers, and where UW could have an edge over the Patriot League champs. Plus, Ben gives his X-factor for Greg Gard's team, key matchups, and his thoughts on how far Wisconsin could go in the tournament.
