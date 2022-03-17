 NCAA Tournament 2022: Wisconsin-Colgate Preview
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 07:40:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NCAA Tournament 2022: Wisconsin-Colgate Preview

Jake Kocorowski
BadgerBlitz.com Staff

BadgerBlitz TV returns with senior writers Benjamin Worgull and Jake Kocorowski discussing UW's March Madness matchup inside Fiserv Forum in less than 48 hours.

Wisconsin (24-7) claimed a share of the Big Ten regular season championship, and later found itself as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest region against No. 14 Colgate in Milwaukee on Friday (8:50 p.m. CT, TBS).

Ben and Jake break down the Raiders, where they could pose a challenge for the Badgers, and where UW could have an edge over the Patriot League champs. Plus, Ben gives his X-factor for Greg Gard's team, key matchups, and his thoughts on how far Wisconsin could go in the tournament.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}