Late Wednesday evening, the NCAA Division I Council approved the Division 1 Football Oversight Committee’s recommendation for summer athletic activities and preseason practice for the upcoming 2020 season.

MADISON, Wis. – The outline for college football to return this fall has been laid out.

“This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” said Shane Lyons, chair of the committee and director of athletics at West Virginia, in a statement last week. “Our student-athletes, conference commissioners, coaches and health and safety professionals helped mold the model we are proposing.”

Under the proposed model, assuming a school’s first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, Sept. 5, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

From July 24 through Aug. 6, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:

*Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

*Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.

*Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

“Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, we believe this model provides institutions and their student-athletes flexibility to prepare for the upcoming season,” Lyons said.

Wisconsin is slated to begin its season Friday, September 4, against Indiana. The Badgers began its voluntary strength and conditioning activities on Monday.