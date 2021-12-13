Carson Hinzman sits as one of the top interior line prospects in the 2022 class and the No. 1 center in this recruiting cycle. Twenty-three programs have offered the four-star prospect, according to Rivals.com, and a couple stand out here as mid-December approaches.

“I feel like I'm feeling pretty good right now," Hinzman told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday evening, when asked how he's feeling on his recruiting journey.

"I feel like it's coming close to an end right now. I guess I wouldn't say if I’m going to commit yet by Wednesday. I mean, we’ll see. Just kind of talking with my family and stuff like that. I feel like everything's been going pretty well. No complaints, really.”

Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State and Texas all presented opportunities for Carson Hinzman to play Power Five football at the next level, but the four-star prospect has narrowed it down to two.

"I'd say Ohio State, Wisconsin right now," Hinzman said.