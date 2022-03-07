During a junior day visit to Wisconsin on Sunday, Nate White became the first in-state prospect in the 2023 class to pick up an offer from the Badgers.

That news came as a surprise to the 6-foot, 175-pound junior from Rufus King High School on Monday evening when asked about being No. 1.

"Yeah, I didn't know that," White told BadgerBlitz.com. "But that does sound nice."

"I didn't know what to expect going into the visit," he added. "I guess it caught me by surprise but it's what I wanted when I went up there."