Thursday, the in-state defensive back from Whitnall High School took another unofficial visit to UW, this time for the Badgers' second practice of the spring.

"The visit was awesome and every time I visit Wisconsin, I feel more love and a connection between the coaches," Valcarcel told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach (Jensen) Gebhardt was ready and waiting to greet my parents and I. I talked to Coach (Saeed) Khalif and Coach (Chris) Haering, too. While I was watching practice, Coach Gebhardt pulled my family to the side and showed us the new remodel they have done and we toured the facility.

"When he showed me the locker room it was so different than when I first saw it. It looked great. He showed us the nutrition bar, pool and everything you wanted to see. One cool thing he showed us was a tub that was filled with salt and you would lay in it and just float and it would soak all the bad stuff out of you. He let me try this Nap Pod where you could not hear anything around you and it would help you nap.

"Then I went back to finish watching practice. After practice was done Coach Gebhardt took me up to the trophy room with all the championships and bowl games and it was a great view from the top."

A 6-foot, 170-pound projected safety, Valcarcel, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns on offense and racked up 61 total tackles and three interceptions on defense this past fall, received positive feedback from the coaching staff.

"I got to talk to Coach Haering and Coach Gebhardt told me I was supposed talk to Coach (Jim) Leonhard, but he had to go somewhere right away after practice," Valcarcel said. "I feel like their interest is getting stronger. Every time I go to visit I feel more interest."

Earlier this winter, Valcarel picked up his first offer from South Dakota State. Southwest Minnesota State has also extended a scholarship since.

"We were driving home back from Iowa State when I received a message from Coach (Dan) Jackson from South Dakota State," Valcarcel said. "He said he may give me a call just to see how I'm doing. I called him right away and he just mentioned how great of a player I am and how I would fit in their program. After talking for awhile he said he would like to offer me a scholarship.

"I truly did not expect that. I was excited and blessed to receive my first offer. After receiving my first offer it was a stress relief because I didn’t know when and what time I would get my first."

A handful of others schools are also showing recent interest.

"Nebraska is the beginning of the recruiting process," Valcarcel said. "Coach (Sean) Dillon messaged me saying he watched my film multiple times and said he’s a big fan of my game. He wants me to come down to the spring game to meet the coaches.

"Kansas State, on the other hand, I’ve been talking to them for a month now and we’ve been chatting it up. Coach Van B Malone said I had really good film and invited my family and I to come to a junior day. He wants to see additional evaluation on me. Then the other DB coach followed me also, so I feel like that’s a good sign.

"Nebraska should be in line soon and Illinois as well. I haven’t planned any other visits yet."