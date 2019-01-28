Badgers want to see Nate Matlack work at OLB during camp
Wisconsin has only been in contact with Nate Matlack for a few weeks, but the Badgers have already got the junior from Olathe East High School in Kansas on campus for an unofficial visit.
Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect, who has been in contact with assistant Ted Gilmore, took part in the Badgers' junior day.
