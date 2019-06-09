Dating back to last year, Nash Hutmacher has seen quite a bit of the University of Wisconsin. In fact after this weekend's official visit, the number of trips to Madison nearly reaches a handful.

"I went to a camp [last summer], and then I went to a couple games last fall, so this was my fourth time. I kind of already knew everybody and had seen a bunch of stuff," Hutmacher told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday afternoon in between flights back home. "Just getting to know the coaches better and getting to hang out with some of the players and everything. I mean, I really liked it.”

Coming in Friday morning and leaving early Sunday, Hutmacher once again took in Wisconsin. After Hutmacher arrived, he first spoke with head coach Paul Chryst, then took some time to enjoy a common recreational activity before dining at one of the city's well-known restaurants.