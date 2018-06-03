Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph kept a close eye on Nash Hutmacher during his time at Wisconsin's camp Friday. And for good reason, because the Badgers are now hoping to add the sophomore offensive lineman from South Dakota to their 2020 commit list.

"It felt great to get an offer from Wisconsin," Hutmacher told BadgerBlitz.com. "Obviously they're known for having the best offensive linemen in the nation, so getting an offer from them was really humbling.



"I was really honored and it was a crazy feeling."